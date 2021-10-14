Celebration of life held for Miya Marcano

Cooper City Church of God was filled with love Wednesday.

"She was an amazing soul and she will be missed," a classmate of Miya Marcano said.

A celebration of life was being held for Miya Marcano, who was killed last month in central Florida.

This observance included songs and heartfelt messages like this one from Marcano's high school principal.

"We just want to say, 'We love Miya and she will always be an honorary member, graduate, of Flanagan High School,'" Principal Paula Peters said.

The honoring was also to help bring healing and comfort to friends and loved ones.

"Miya has been with me for every major event and occasion in my life, and I'm having a very hard time understanding that she's not going to be with me anymore," a cousin of Marcano's said.

Her casket was front and center with a picture of her and a crown. Her uncle touched on the love, respect and dignity she had in life. But he also had a message.

Miya's casket.PNG

"Don't think that it wouldn't happen to you," he said. "It can. It may happen to you. You might be the next family going through what this family is going through today, so please take action."

Marcano's killing left loved ones heartbroken, but those closest to her made it clear she will be remembered.

"I see you when I hear a kind word spoken," one of her high school teachers said. "I see you in my prayers, and I promise I will always remember you."

The funeral services and the burial of Marcano will take place Thursday.

