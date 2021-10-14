Advertisement

A celebration of life for Miya Marcano

This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. A...
This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. A crowd of more than 50 prayed on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 evening for the safe return of Miya Marcano. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says she disappeared Friday shortly after 27-year-old maintenance worker Armando Caballero was seen letting himself into her apartment with a master key. (Orange County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Cooper City Church of God is filled with love.

"She was an amazing soul and she will be missed," a classmate of Miya Marcano said.

It's a celebration of life for 19-year-old Miya Marcano suddenly taken last month in Central Florida.

This observance included songs and heartfelt messages like this one from Miya's high school principal.

"We just want to say we love Miya and she will always be an honorary member, graduate, of Flanagan High School," Principal Paula Peters said.

This honoring is also to help bring healing and comfort to friends and loved ones.

"Miya has been with me for every major event and occasion in my life. And I'm having a very hard time understanding that she's not going to be with me anymore," a cousin of Miya's said.

Miya's casket is front and center with a picture of her and a crown. Her uncle touched on the love, respect, and dignity she had in life. but he also had a message.

"Don't think that it wouldn't happen to you. It can, it may happen to you. You might be the next family going through what this family is going through today so please take action," he said.

Miya's tragic killing left loved ones heartbroken but those closest to her made it clear she will be remembered.

"I see you when I hear a kind word spoken, I see you in my prayers, and I promise I will always remember you," one of Miya's high school teachers said.

The funeral services and the burial of Miya Marcano will take place Thursday.

