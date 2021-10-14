Coast Guard: California oil spill likely 25,000 gallons

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Coast Guard official says the amount of crude oil spilled in an offshore pipeline leak in Southern California is believed to be close to about 25,000 gallons.

The worst-case scenario for the leak off the coast of Orange County was previously determined to be at least about 25,000 gallons and no more than 132,000 gallons.

Coast Guard Capt. Rebecca Ore said Thursday the final count for the spill will likely be closer to the lower figure, which correlates with the amount of oiling seen on the California shore.

Workers in protective gear have been combing the sand for oil washing ashore.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.