Community event to offer free mammograms in West Palm

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Research from the National Library of Science says breast cancer is less common in Black women, but they are 36 percent more likely to die due to a myriad of barriers, including later detection.

In response, more nonprofits have teamed with churches to reach more women of color.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Breast Cancer

It's a personal mission for survivor Linda Long, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004. Five other members of her church were diagnosed at the same time.

She later founded Sojourner's With Healing Hearts, Inc. This weekend they'll host a community fair at Manifest Church in West Palm Beach entitled "Better Together."

The free fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will offer free mammograms while also covering insurance options, medication, financial resources and support.

"Everybody should go to this event. If you haven’t had cancer. If you’ve had cancer. If you have girls. If you have boys," said cancer survivor Shirley Cox.

"Many times, in the African American community, we go in and our stages are in a greater stage -- stage three or four, and that’s why I think there is a disparity. And, also, the mortality rate for African-American women (is higher) because we’re also diagnosed at a later stage," Long said.

The free fair will also tackle domestic violence. Sojourner's With Healing Hearts has a support group that meets monthly. Click here to learn more.

