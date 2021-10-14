Funeral, burial services scheduled for Miya Marcano

The funeral and burial services for Miya Marcano will be held Thursday in Broward County.

Family and friends will say their final goodbyes starting at 11 a.m. at the Cooper City Church of God, located at 9191 Stirling Road.

A burial ceremony will follow in North Lauderdale at Bailey Memorial Gardens, located at 7801 Bailey Road.

The 19-year-old Valencia College student disappeared Sept. 24 at the Arden Villas Apartments near the University of Central Florida.

After an extensive search, her body was found a week later in a wooded area near where she lived.

According to investigators, Marcano was likely killed by her 27-year-old co-worker, Armando Caballero, a maintenance man who worked at her apartment complex. Authorities believe Caballero used a master key to get into her apartment and waited for her to arrive home.

Caballero was found dead from an apparent suicide. He had been named a person of interest in Marcano's disappearance.

The investigation into Marcano's death remains ongoing and the cause of death is still unknown.

Scripps Only Content 2021