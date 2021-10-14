Jamie Lee Curtis dresses like mother's classic character at 'Halloween Kills' premiere

Jamie Lee Curtis paid homage to her famous mother at the Hollywood premiere of "Halloween Kills."

Curtis dressed as her mother's character, Marion Crane, from the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock horror classic "Psycho."

The star of the "Halloween" film franchise donned a blonde wig and blue dress while carrying a bloody shower curtain during Tuesday night's costume party premiere of the latest installment.

Jamie Lee Curtis, the star and executive producer of "Halloween Kills," poses at the premiere of the film, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

Of course, the outfit and accessory is an ode to the iconic shower scene from "Psycho," which went on to spawn three sequels and a less well-received remake.

Leigh, who died in 2004, was famously killed off by Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) in "Psycho," disorienting audiences in typical Hitchcock fashion and forcing them to identify with the dangerously psychotic heir to the Bates Motel.

"Halloween Kills" once again stars Curtis as an aging Laurie Strode, who was first terrified by Michael Myers in director John Carpenter's original 1978 film. The sequel picks up where 2018's "Halloween" left off, with Strode and her family joining forces with other survivors to hunt down the masked slasher once and for all.

Jamie Lee Curtis, the star and executive producer of "Halloween Kills," poses next to a picture of Michael Myers at the premiere of the film, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

The movie was a direct sequel to the 1978 original, ignoring the events of the other "Halloween" sequels that followed.

"Halloween Kills," delayed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, opens in theaters everywhere Friday. It is also available to premium Peacock subscribers the same day.

Scripps Only Content 2021