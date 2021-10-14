Advertisement

Police investigate fatal shooting in Riviera Beach

By Monica Magalhaes
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police were investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday evening in Riviera Beach.

The incident occurred about 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of West Fourth Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a male who had been shot.

Riviera Beach police Maj. Josh Lewis said the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were investigating.

No more information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riviera Beach Police Department at 800-458-8477.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
It's been four weeks since Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, disappeared.
Laundrie family attorney releases statement after Gabby Petito’s cause of death revealed
Trial begins for Port St. Lucie man charged in 2016 murder
Mother found after girl abandoned at Mercy hospital
More Hispanics, Latinos moving to St. Lucie County, census data shows

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 13
Florida woman charged with leaving little girl at hospital
Funeral, burial services scheduled for Miya Marcano
'It's not like I just left her,' woman says of girl abandoned at hospital
Celebration of life held for Miya Marcano