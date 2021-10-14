Advertisement

Pumpkin patches of South Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
This is a living list, to add a venue please e-mail

tawalker@wptv.com

.

Bedner's Farm Fresh Market
10066 Lee Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33473
https://bit.ly/3DCLjdu

Countryside Family Farms
6325 81st St, Vero Beach, FL 32967
https://www.countrysidecitrus.com/countryside-fall-festival-and-maze

First United Methodist Church
9087 Glades Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33434
https://www.facebook.com/FUMCBoca/videos/501336027005453

First United Methodist Church
260 Prima Vista Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL 34983
http://www.pslfumc.com/

Mr. Jack O' Lanterns Pumpkins
419 Lakeview Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
https://www.mrjackolanternspumpkins.com/

Pumpkin Towne Pumpkin Patches
14 N Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter, FL 33458
2635 FL-7, Wellington, FL 33414
2200 NW Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994
https://www.pumpkintowne.com/

The Buggy Bunch
1450 21st St, Vero Beach, FL 32960
https://www.thebuggybunch.com/pumpkin-patch/

The Grace Place Pumpkin Patch
1550 SE Salerno Rd, Stuart, FL 34997
https://www.facebook.com/TheGracePlace/

Trinity Pumpkin Patch
9625 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33410
https://www.tcspbg.org/
You Farm16651 Rembrandt Road, Loxahatchee, FL 33470
https://youfarmgreens.com/collections/fall-at-you-farm

