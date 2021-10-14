Residents share safety concerns about Indian River Drive

St. Lucie County residents want to see more safety improvements along Indian River Drive.

County leaders hosted a town hall meeting Wednesday to hear their concerns.

"People are dying and have died on this road," said one resident. "People are moving off of this road who have lifelong plans and this was a goal, a dream of theirs."

In the past year, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has been called to 26 accidents along Indian River Drive.

Deputies have also written 155 citations and given 250 warnings.

"Enforcement of the speed limit can't be ignored anymore," said another resident. "It has been too long and too many people have died."

The stretch of the roadway causing concern is from Midway to Walton roads.

"We're looking into increase signage, those speedometers that tell you you're going 45. The speed limit is 35," said county spokesman Erick Gill.

County leaders said they want to repave the narrow 9-feet lanes to prevent passing.

Transverse pavement markings could also be added.

"We don't want audible speed strips, nothing that makes noise," said another resident.

Adding to the frustration is the cost of the project.

Recommended improvements scheduled to be complete next spring are estimated to cost $1.27 million.

"There was a bit of shortfall between the recommended improvements and what was originally budgeted to begin the fiscal year," said Gill. "We'll have to go back to the board of county commissioners to find some additional funding to get all the improvements done."

Scripps Only Content 2021