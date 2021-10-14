School District of Palm Beach County to hold presentation to honor Hispanic heritage, the Holocaust

The School District of Palm Beach County is gearing up for a special presentation to honor Hispanic heritage and the Holocaust.

The online educational workshop will feature special guests who will discuss how Latin America served as a safe haven for Jewish exiles before, during, and after World War II.

Kimberly Coombs, K-12 Holocaust Studies Administrator, said this is a chance to shed light on a dark chapter in history that often goes untold.

"In Palm Beach County Schools we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month every year and that's important for our Hispanic community but it's important for everybody else as well. It's important that we are teaching and learning about everybody's history and how they intersect."

The district is teaming up with the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C. to bring this unique experience to educators and anyone in the community looking to learn more about the link between Hispanic heritage and the Holocaust.

During the 1930s and 1940s not only did Jews seek shelter in Latin America but also thousands of Nazi war criminals to avoid prosecution.

The webinar will include a local Holocaust Survivor Sam Ron, 97, from Boca Raton and United States Rep. Ted Deutch.

It will also feature the son of a Holocaust survivor, David Blast, whose father sought refuge and fled to Columbia to escape from the Nazi regime.

The workshop will be held Friday, Oct. 14, from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Zoom. Click here to register.

