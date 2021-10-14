Advertisement

School District of Palm Beach County to hold presentation to honor Hispanic heritage, the Holocaust

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The School District of Palm Beach County is gearing up for a special presentation to honor Hispanic heritage and the Holocaust.

The online educational workshop will feature special guests who will discuss how Latin America served as a safe haven for Jewish exiles before, during, and after World War II.

Kimberly Coombs, K-12 Holocaust Studies Administrator, said this is a chance to shed light on a dark chapter in history that often goes untold.

"In Palm Beach County Schools we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month every year and that's important for our Hispanic community but it's important for everybody else as well. It's important that we are teaching and learning about everybody's history and how they intersect."

RELATED: Boca Raton organization helps Holocaust survivors

The district is teaming up with the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C. to bring this unique experience to educators and anyone in the community looking to learn more about the link between Hispanic heritage and the Holocaust.

During the 1930s and 1940s not only did Jews seek shelter in Latin America but also thousands of Nazi war criminals to avoid prosecution.

The webinar will include a local Holocaust Survivor Sam Ron, 97, from Boca Raton and United States Rep. Ted Deutch.

It will also feature the son of a Holocaust survivor, David Blast, whose father sought refuge and fled to Columbia to escape from the Nazi regime.

The workshop will be held Friday, Oct. 14, from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Zoom. Click here to register.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
Former NBA player says fire started at his Delray Beach condo
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
Does the IRS want to tax your Venmo? Not exactly
It's been four weeks since Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, disappeared.
Laundrie family attorney releases statement after Gabby Petito’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. A...
A celebration of life for Miya Marcano
Funeral service for Miya Marcano to be held in Broward County Thursday
Lawmakers push Florida Health for more COVID data
Worker on 70-foot scaffold rescued at FPL substation