Advertisement

TSA says 40% of employees unvaccinated against COVID-19

The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration said 40% of its workers are unvaccinated against COVID-19, and the deadline is looming.

TSA workers need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, right before the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

It takes weeks for doses to kick in, so time is running out.

Even with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, employees would have to get the shot by Nov. 8.

The TSA administrator said the agency is creating contingency plans in case of a staff shortage.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
It's been four weeks since Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, disappeared.
Laundrie family attorney releases statement after Gabby Petito’s cause of death revealed
Trial begins for Port St. Lucie man charged in 2016 murder
Mother found after girl abandoned at Mercy hospital
More Hispanics, Latinos moving to St. Lucie County, census data shows

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 13
Florida woman charged with leaving little girl at hospital
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Norway authorities: Deadly bow-and-arrow attack appears to be terrorism
A dog named Hubert got into trouble at the park when he managed to crawl inside a pipe, sending...
Crews free dog trapped in storm drain