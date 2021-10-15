Advertisement

3 persons of interest ID'd after 20-year-old woman killed

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Port St. Lucie Police Department announced Friday they have identified three persons of interest in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman earlier this month.

Gabriella Hanley was killed Oct. 5 and her 21-year-old boyfriend was also shot but survived his injuries.

Both were found shot in the area of Southeast Green River Parkway and Southeast Charleston Drive around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, Hanley's boyfriend picked her up in Port St. Lucie and was driving south on Southeast Green River Parkway. That's when an unknown gunman fired several shots into their Kia Forte, striking the couple.

Police said Friday the persons of interest are two adults and one juvenile but are still seeking their whereabouts.

Authorities are asking anyone who has seen these individuals with a 2019-2021 silver Nissan Altima or know their whereabouts are asked to call Detective Richard Giaccone (772) 807-4401.

Officials did not release a description of the persons of interest.

Police said the individuals are not considered suspects, and no criminal charges have been filed against them.

The Nissan Altima has not been located, but investigators said they believe the vehicle was rented between Oct. 4 through Oct. 7.

Officials said they believe the incident was a targeted shooting. They said Hanley's boyfriend has been cooperating in the case.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

9 suspects arrested in Palm Beach County gang case
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
More Hispanics, Latinos moving to St. Lucie County, census data shows
Port St. Lucie coming under pressure, facing blame by Amore Pools, Inc. customers
Ronnie Wood, from left, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones...
Rolling Stones set November tour stop in South Florida

Latest News

Descendant ‘The Boriqueneers’ shares history, honors members
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students led a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March...
Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws the ball during a practice and media availability by...
Tagovailoa ready to return for London game
Palm Beach County public schools facing hundreds of teacher vacancies