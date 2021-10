The 74th annual Indiantown Rodeo kicks off today at Timer Powers Park.

The event will include tie-down roping, steer wrestling, steer roping and bull riding.

There will be a dozen rodeo-themed, kid-friendly activities.

Gates open at 5 p.m. today and Saturday.

Tickets are $18 in advance and $25 at the gate.

Kids age 5 and younger are free.

