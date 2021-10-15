Advertisement

Adele says her new album, '30,' is being released Nov. 19

FILE - Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo...
FILE - Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Adele has been gone from the public spotlight, musically speaking, since after the release of her “25”album in 2015. Now she's coming back, announcing on Instagram that her “30” album will come out November 19.

A new single, ‘Easy on Me,’ is being released on Friday. With hits like “Hello” and “Rolling in the Deep,” Adele's previous two albums are among the 50 top-selling albums of all time. She's been through a rough stretch personally, after getting divorced two years ago. But Adele says, ‘I’m ready to finally put this album out.'

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

9 suspects arrested in Palm Beach County gang case
Trial begins for Port St. Lucie man charged in 2016 murder
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
More Hispanics, Latinos moving to St. Lucie County, census data shows
It's been four weeks since Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, disappeared.
Laundrie family attorney releases statement after Gabby Petito’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

Florida's 20th Congressional District forum draws eleven candidates
Port St. Lucie coming under pressure, facing blame by Amore Pools, Inc. customers
Riviera Beach detective receives 'Top Cops' Award
Lawmakers eyeing repeal of transgender athlete ban in 2022