Deadly crash causes I-95 traffic delays in Indian River Co.

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
At least one person died Friday afternoon after a semi crashed on Interstate 95 in Indian River County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the deadly crash occurred at about 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 just north of the 20th Street exit.

One lane was open to traffic at 5 p.m.

The cause of the wreck has not been released. It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Drivers should prepare for significant northbound traffic delays.

