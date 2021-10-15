Deadly crash causes I-95 traffic delays in Indian River Co.

At least one person died Friday afternoon after a semi crashed on Interstate 95 in Indian River County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the deadly crash occurred at about 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 just north of the 20th Street exit.

Fatal tractor trailer crash has NB traffic on I-95 reduced to one lane in Fellsmere. Media contact FHP https://t.co/NSA68AyQV5 pic.twitter.com/Mn0tDvMF6v — Fellsmere Police (@FellsmerePD) October 15, 2021

One lane was open to traffic at 5 p.m.

The cause of the wreck has not been released. It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Drivers should prepare for significant northbound traffic delays.

