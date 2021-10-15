Advertisement

Enigma Haunt's 10-year run coming to end

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Creatures prowling in the dark at Enigma Haunt, their sinister laughs, sudden lurches, eerie sounds in dark, disturbing maniacal laughs, and thrill-seekers cautiously creeping around corners, is coming to an end at Enigma Haunt in Boca Raton.

This will be the last season of Enigma Haunt because the dilapidated building the haunted house rents in Boca Raton has been sold. The buyers are, "Tearing it down eventually and building something new," said Karen Groeneveld who is the Co-owner of Enigma Haunt.

Rent, too costly elsewhere, to continue, "Finding a place is really really difficult."

Groeneveld said her family's haunt started modestly at her home. Her handy husband always built bigger year after year, "We were using our pool, we were going inside. He was drillin' in my banister."

The haunted house eventually grew into three haunts with nearly 100 employees under 20,000 square feet.

Groenveld said they've created a family at Enigma Haunt, "That's going to be hard, that's going to be tough to let that go."

But there is slight and improbable hope, "There's always a chance we do find a building," Groenveld said.

Enigma Haunt
1751 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL 33486
Get hours of operation by clicking here.

Tickets:
Thursday & Sundays - $30
Friday & Saturday - $35

