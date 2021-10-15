Advertisement

Florida's 20th Congressional District forum draws eleven candidates

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Eleven democratic candidates each looking to be the next person to represent Florida's 20th Congressional District. A seat held for years by Alcee Hastings and a seat now left vacant since his April death.

The focus was on the Urban League as they hosted a forum for the candidates to reach voters in Palm Beach and Broward Counties.

A discussion that included law enforcement reform. Candidates were asked about the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act. A measure looking to combat misconduct, excessive force, and racial bias.

"We must go out and let the country know how important this is in every district in every state," said Comm. Dale V.C. Holness. "So, a public relations campaign to educate folks as to the damage that it is doing to our country is in order."

Priscilla Taylor had another idea.

"I would try to reintroduce it by bringing an amendment to have more national standards," she said.

Another focus in this forum, how to help historically black colleges and universities.

"I would not only push for funding. I think that there should be a re-occurring budget line item in the federal budget for HBCU's," State Representative Bobby Dubose said.

State Representative Omari Hardy went even further.

"I believe that college should be tuition-free. and one way to make sure the HBCU's get their money is to ensure no one attends an HBCU's because they're concerned about cost," he said.

Immigration, also a hot topic after recent incidents involving Haitian migrants at our southern border.

"This is unjust right now what we have going on it's not even in line with the policies that the U.S. has in place," Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick said.

Commissioner Barbara Sharief was blunter on the subject.

"We need to do better, we need to improve our policy on immigration," she said.

In addition to the 11 candidates who were part of tonight's forum 2 republicans are also vying for the 20th congressional seat.

Primaries are scheduled for Nov. 2 with a general election to be held on Jan. 11.

