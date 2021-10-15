Advertisement

Fort Pierce launches new e-scooter share program

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fort Pierce will launch their new e-scooter share program on Saturday.

A fleet of 200 Spin scooters will be available to rent at various locations through the city from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The city said Spin will be implementing slow zones, no-park zones, and no-ride zones based on findings from the city's previous pilot program.

The city launched a scooter share program in September 2019 to assess the benefits of a micromobility program and addressing common pitfalls.

That program ended in September 2020 and the city accepted proposals from scooter share vendors.

Spin was chosen and entered into a 3-year agreement with the city.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

9 suspects arrested in Palm Beach County gang case
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
More Hispanics, Latinos moving to St. Lucie County, census data shows
Port St. Lucie coming under pressure, facing blame by Amore Pools, Inc. customers
Ronnie Wood, from left, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones...
Rolling Stones set November tour stop in South Florida

Latest News

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students led a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March...
Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre
Martin County School District needs more bus drivers
MoonFest 2021 canceled; unable to meet safety requirements
Brian Canter, from Archdale, N.C., looks for the ground as his bull Spotted Rivets leans during...
74th annual Indiantown Rodeo kicks off