Martin County School District needs more bus drivers
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Martin County School District is experiencing a shortage of bus drivers.
Friday morning, the District notified parents through a text message that bus #1904 would not be able to pick up students.
They were working to see if the route could be picked up by another driver later in the morning.
The District recommended parents transport their children to school themselves, if possible.
