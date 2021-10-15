Advertisement

Moderna booster shot for COVID-19 receives full FDA approval

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Food and Drug Administration has now given full approval for the booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Experts made the decision Thursday to approve the shot half the size of the primary two shots.

"The main reason is that over time, you lose that protective antibody that you acquired in the vaccine," said Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi.

The booster is advised for those sixty-five years and older and others who are at higher risk of severe disease because of health conditions or exposure at their job.

"We do know if you had the Pfizer vaccine, you can get the Moderna to boost it and vice versa," said Dr. Osiyemi.

Dr. Osiyemi said patients who have received the Pfizer shot tend to have average immunity for six months.

That number tends to average eight to nine months for those who have received the Moderna shots.

"I was concerned about a vaccine that had not been totally approved yet," said Marion Sanders, Stuart resident. "But then I thought about do I want to be on a ventilator or do I want to get a vaccine."

Records state seventy-two percent of eligible Florida residents have been vaccinated.

Dr. Osiyemi said this winter will be a telling test.

"If we don't get another spike, we know most likely we're hitting the home stretch of where we're getting enough people vaccinated or protected through natural infection," said Osiyemi.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

9 suspects arrested in Palm Beach County gang case
Trial begins for Port St. Lucie man charged in 2016 murder
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
More Hispanics, Latinos moving to St. Lucie County, census data shows
It's been four weeks since Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, disappeared.
Laundrie family attorney releases statement after Gabby Petito’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

Florida's 20th Congressional District forum draws eleven candidates
FILE - Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo...
Adele says her new album, '30,' is being released Nov. 19
Port St. Lucie coming under pressure, facing blame by Amore Pools, Inc. customers
Riviera Beach detective receives 'Top Cops' Award