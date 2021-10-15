Tagovailoa ready to return for London game

Barring a setback, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is ready for his comeback.

Tagovailoa returns to his starting role Sunday when the Dolphins play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

He missed most of the last four games — all of them Miami losses — with fractured ribs.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores made the announcement Friday, a few hours after the team made the overnight flight from Miami.

"He's looked pretty good," Flores said of Tagovailoa.

Former William T. Dwyer Community High School star Jacoby Brissett has started in Tagovailoa's absence.

Miami Dolphins co-offensive coordinator George Godsey talks to Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa (1) and Jacoby Brissett (14) during practice Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Flores went on to say that the team was "excited to have Tua back," but he cautioned against the notion that one player can save the fortunes of an entire team.

"There's 53 guys on the team," Flores told reporters. "Like I mentioned earlier, 48 will play on game day, so it's never one person. That is the reason we have to play together as a team. There's 11 guys on offense, 11 guys on defense and 11 guys on special teams. It's never one person. He can throw a great ball and if the guy doesn't catch it, it's not a completion. If the guys up front don't block, he'll never get the ball off. There's so much that goes into a play that it just can't be one person. I know that happens at the quarterback position. I understand that player touches the ball on every snap, but if we don't block, if we don't catch the ball, we don't protect the ball, somebody fumbles, the drive is over and he's off the field. If we don't play good defense, it doesn't matter how many points you score. It's a team game."

