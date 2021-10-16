Advertisement

Donation drive held for Hurricane Ida victims

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A joint effort was organized Saturday to help people in Louisiana heavily impacted by Hurricane Ida.

It's been about a month since Ida made landfall, but people there are either still displaced or in need of supplies.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office along with city leaders and the Place of Hope teamed up for a donation drive.

"You know they're stepping up, this is what America does. When the going gets tough America gets going. We've already got a full foot pallet loaded up into a 53 foot trailer which leaves tomorrow for Louisiana," said Lance Ivey with Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath.

"There's a lot of people who overnight become in tremendous need and this community is rallying to help where it happened. Not just continuing to help the kids here," said Charles Bender, CEO of Place of Hope.

Among the items needed are cleaning supplies, first aid kits, toilet paper, and baby supplies.

