Howell accounts for 4 TDs as UNC holds off Miami

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) runs for a touchdown against Miami during the second...
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) runs for a touchdown against Miami during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Sam Howell threw of two touchdowns and ran for two more as North Carolina held off Miami, 45-42, sending the Hurricanes to their worst record at the midway mark of a season in more than two decades.

Miami was in position to tie or win when reaching the North Carolina 16-yard line in the final minute, but linebacker Cedric Gray intercepted a tipped pass with 6 seconds left.

Ty Chandler ran for two touchdowns for the Tar Heels in a matchup of two teams that began the season in the top 15, but are trying to gain traction midway through the season.

The Hurricanes are 2-4 for the first time since 1997 when they were on NCAA probation and stuck with scholarship limitations.

