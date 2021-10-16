People rappel down West Palm Beach building for fundraiser

People strapped up and put on their helmets to rappel down the Phillips Point building Saturday in West Palm Beach.

The event was part of a fundraiser to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County.

About 50 people made their way down the side of the 19-story building to help raise money in a fun way.

Habitat for Humanity has continued building houses for people in need throughout the pandemic.

