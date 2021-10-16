People rappel down West Palm Beach building for fundraiser
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
People strapped up and put on their helmets to rappel down the Phillips Point building Saturday in West Palm Beach.
The event was part of a fundraiser to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County.
About 50 people made their way down the side of the 19-story building to help raise money in a fun way.
Habitat for Humanity has continued building houses for people in need throughout the pandemic.
