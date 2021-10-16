Person dies in car crash into canal in Belle Glade

One person died after a car crashed into a canal along County Road 880 on Friday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews responded to reports of a car in a canal at 6:18 p.m. One patient was transported to a trauma hospital via the Trauma Hawk, PBFR said in an email to WPTV.

Teri Barbera, a spokesowman for PBSO, said the car crashed into the water but wasn't submerged, and the person died.

No other details were available at this time, including the sex and age of the victim.

