Advertisement

Police search for gunman in hotel parking lot shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a West Palm Beach hotel Friday night.

West Palm Beach police were called to the shooting in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn, located at 2485 Metrocentre Boulevard, just before 11 p.m.

Officers located Jamal Drummond, 24, deceased from gunshot wounds.

Police said the man pictured below is a person of interest in the fatal shooting.

Police say this man is a person of interest in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Jamal Drummond...
Police say this man is a person of interest in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Jamal Drummond on October 15, 2021 in West Palm Beach.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who recognizes him is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Port St. Lucie coming under pressure, facing blame by Amore Pools, Inc. customers
9 suspects arrested in Palm Beach County gang case
76 Golf World plans to close after 32 years of fun
3 persons of interest ID’d after 20-year-old woman killed
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says

Latest News

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) runs for a touchdown against Miami during the second...
Howell accounts for 4 TDs as UNC holds off Miami
'Mommies to the Park' offer support to mothers
LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) scores a touchdown against Florida in the second half...
Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU stun turnover-prone No. 20 Gators
People rappel down West Palm Beach building for fundraiser