Stuart's 76 Golf World plans to close after 32 years of fun

Stuart's 76 Golf World has decided it will close its doors for good after thirty-two years of memories.

The family fun center will be open until Nov. 7.

"For me, not being able to fulfill what I feel is the proper product, that basically played a role in my decision," said General Manager Steve Coy.

Coy said he has been battling a labor shortage for some time and that with no family to pass the business on to, it was time to make the difficult decision to move on.

"We will go on to probably liquidate some stuff," said Coy. "I'm not sure whether or not we will have an auction and it'll be open to the public."

For decades, the 25-acre space has been a staple for Treasure Coast families.

"I had a gentleman call and he was just reminiscing over the phone and he told us that he and his wife had their first date here and they're going to fly home within the next week or so to come out and take pictures of the place to show their child when they're born," said Coy.

On Friday, many families came to say goodbye and remember the memories made.

"We've been coming here since they were little," said John Munoz. "Grandma used to bring them over here and we decided to bring them every once in a while. It's important to us. We like to make sure to do things like this to keep us close."

Coy said moving forward it will be tough to drive by Highway 76 but that he's thankful for everyone who's shown support over the years, especially his staff.

"We've had a lot of employees come and go," said Coy. "A lot of them have passed away and every one of them contributed to our success over the years. And we're appreciative of that."

