Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU stun turnover-prone No. 20 Gators

LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) scores a touchdown against Florida in the second half...
LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) scores a touchdown against Florida in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Tyrion Davis-Price rushed for an LSU-record 287 yards and three touchdowns, and the Tigers' banged-up defense produced four interceptions in a 49-42 victory over No. 20 Florida on Saturday.

After Damone Clark's interception of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, Davis-Price literally and fittingly ran out the final 1:59 on Florida.

Max Johnson had three touchdown passes to Jaray Jenkins for LSU.

Florida QBs Emory Jones and Richardson each were intercepted twice.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron celebrates with wide receiver Jack Bech (80), wide receiver Malik...
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron celebrates with wide receiver Jack Bech (80), wide receiver Malik Nabers (8), the Mike the Tiger mascot and safety Messiah Farinas (36) after the team's 49-42 victory over the Florida Gators, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La.

LSU converted three interceptions into touchdowns, including a pick-six by Dwight McGlothern.

Justin Shorter caught two touchdown passes for Florida, including a 42-yard Hail Mary as the first half ended.

