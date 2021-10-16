Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU stun turnover-prone No. 20 Gators
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Tyrion Davis-Price rushed for an LSU-record 287 yards and three touchdowns, and the Tigers' banged-up defense produced four interceptions in a 49-42 victory over No. 20 Florida on Saturday.
After Damone Clark's interception of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, Davis-Price literally and fittingly ran out the final 1:59 on Florida.
Max Johnson had three touchdown passes to Jaray Jenkins for LSU.
Florida QBs Emory Jones and Richardson each were intercepted twice.
LSU converted three interceptions into touchdowns, including a pick-six by Dwight McGlothern.
Justin Shorter caught two touchdown passes for Florida, including a 42-yard Hail Mary as the first half ended.
