Advertisement

West Palm Beach police searching for person of interest in fatal shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a West Palm Beach hotel Friday night.

At 10:50 p.m. police responded to the shooting in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn, located at 2485 Metrocentre Boulevard in West Palm Beach.

Officers located Jamal Drummond, 24, deceased from gunshot wounds.

Police say the White man pictured below is a person of interest in this homicide investigation. If you recognize him you are urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477.

Do not approach him, he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say this man is a person of interest in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Jamal Drummond...
Police say this man is a person of interest in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Jamal Drummond on October 15, 2021 in West Palm Beach.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Port St. Lucie coming under pressure, facing blame by Amore Pools, Inc. customers
9 suspects arrested in Palm Beach County gang case
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says
3 persons of interest ID’d after 20-year-old woman killed
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead

Latest News

'Mommies to the Park' offers support to mothers
76 Golf World plans to close after 32 years of fun
City seeing return of downtown shuttles
Person dies in car crash into canal in Belle Glade