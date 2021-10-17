2 people shot on Avenue J in Fort Pierce

Two people were shot Saturday night in Fort Pierce and police are looking for multiple suspects.

Fort Pierce Police Department officers responded to the 1300 block of Avenue J at 9 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

According to police, multiple unknown suspects drove to the victims' house and fired several shots, striking two adult victims. They were both transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Both suspects fled the scene after the shooting.

During the shooting, police say a child was also in the area and was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center for precautionary reasons.

According to police, during the investigation officers found many firearms and illicit narcotics inside one of the victims' homes.

The investigation continues and police are looking for a newer model Jeep, white with a black roof.

If you can identify the suspects or have other information about this crime, please call Detective Charles Montano at 518-774-1151 or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477. You can remain anonymous.

Scripps Only Content 2021