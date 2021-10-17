8th annual Trunk or Treat held at Palm Beach Outlets

Car and coffee lovers alike welcomed families for the 8th annual Trunk or Treat event by Cars and Coffee.

At Sunday's event, cars that are typically lined up showcasing their engines or tune ups , but they also showed off their candy selection.

The pandemic has some families weary on how to celebrate Halloween but feel safer at outdoor events like truck or treat.

"I would just say that you're going to be able to experience the event at the capacity that you want to. So, we're an outdoor shopping center, the event is outdoors, and I think that in itself makes it a really safe fun event for families," said Trina Holmsted, marketing director for Palm Beach Outlets. "And it's not just a huge crowd at all times at the event, people are sporadically coming in through the entire time frame of the event, and then once you're done with that you can go inside at the Palm Beach Outlets and shop outdoors, eat outdoors and have a great time."

The CDC said it should okay for families and children to do traditional trick or treating as long as they go in smaller groups.

Events like the Cars and Coffee with trunk or treat celebrations are a good alternative as they are outdoors, and organizers have spread their cars out.

"So even just the display vehicles are spread out, obviously it's outdoors, if people want to wear a mask they're encouraged to do so and so we also are just trying to maintain that people feel comfortable," Holmstead said.

Cars and Coffee took place from 8 a.m. to noon and families were encouraged to dress up in costume as they collect candy from local car collectors.

