Advertisement

Jaguars end 20-game skid with 23-20 win over Dolphins in London

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright (15), center, celebrates after kicking a field goal...
Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright (15), center, celebrates after kicking a field goal to win the match during the second half of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunhan)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Jacksonville Jaguars have ended their 20-game skid.

Matthew Wright made a 53-yard field goal on the final play of their game in London against the Miami Dolphins to give Jacksonville a 23-20 win, snapping the NFL’s second-longest losing streak ever.

Only the expansion Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost more consecutive games with 26 to start their franchise in 1976-77.

Wright had tied the game earlier in the fourth quarter with a 54-yard field goal and also hit a 40-yarder in the first quarter.

The Jaguars came into the game as the only team in the Super Bowl era without a successful field goal in the first games five games of a season.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Port St. Lucie coming under pressure, facing blame by Amore Pools, Inc. customers
76 Golf World plans to close after 32 years of fun
Mother trapped in Mexico returns home
Person dies in car crash into canal in Belle Glade
Boca Raton students aim to restore culture, school spirit from before pandemic

Latest News

8th annual Trunk or Treat held at Palm Beach Outlets
2 people shot on Avenue J in Fort Pierce
West Palm Beach police fatally shoot armed suspect
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) runs for a touchdown against Miami during the second...
Howell accounts for 4 TDs as UNC holds off Miami