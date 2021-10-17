Advertisement

Police: 3 dead after knife attack on Arkansas officer

A spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department says the officer is in surgery.
A spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department says the officer is in surgery.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas say that three people are dead after an incident in which an officer fired his weapon while defending himself from a knife attack.

Police provided little information on what happened, including how the people died or what led up to the officer firing his gun.

Police did not say whether any of the people who died were shot by the officer or whether they might have been stabbed.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday in Fort Smith.

A spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department says the officer is in surgery.

Arkansas State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Port St. Lucie coming under pressure, facing blame by Amore Pools, Inc. customers
76 Golf World plans to close after 32 years of fun
Mother trapped in Mexico returns home
Person dies in car crash into canal in Belle Glade
Boca Raton students aim to restore culture, school spirit from before pandemic

Latest News

A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti
Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright (15), center, celebrates after kicking a field goal...
Jaguars end 20-game skid with 23-20 win over Dolphins in London
At least four people were shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile. (Source: WPMI...
Arrest made in shooting near high school football game that left multiple hurt, reports say
FILE - Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's...
Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital