West Palm Beach police fatally shoot armed suspect

An armed man was fatally shot by police overnight in West Palm Beach.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Sunset Road at 2:10 a.m. in reference to an armed suspicious man smoking crack.

According to police, officers began to talk to the suspect, Allan Lorenzo Robb, and had active probable cause to arrest him for Grand Theft Auto.

Police say Robb lunged at them with a knife and two officers "deployed less lethal weapons" which were ineffective.

One officer shot the Robb, who died at the scene of his injuries.

The investigation has been turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Per standard departmental protocol, the officer who fired the gun and the two officers who deployed less lethal weapons are currently on administrative leave.

Police say Robb had an extensive criminal history including 13 felony charges with 1 felony conviction and 14 misdemeanor charges with 5 misdemeanor convictions.

Scripps Only Content 2021