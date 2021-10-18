Advertisement

2 arrested in Preserves of Oslo shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people in connection with a shooting earlier this month at the Preserves of Oslo.

A news conference was scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Debbie Carson said two people were arrested in connection with the Oct. 10 shooting that left a victim wounded at the Preserves of Oslo on 10th Road Southwest.

Deputies said the two suspects fled after the early morning shooting.

The victim survived.

No other details regarding the arrests were provided prior to the news conference.

