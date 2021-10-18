Florida has vaccinated 80.1% of adults with at least one vaccine dose

Florida became the 18th state to pass the 80% vaccination percentage for adults receiving at least one COVID-19 shot, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.

Also Monday, the state reported to the CDC 1,861 new residents' coronavirus cases one day after 1,513, which is the lowest since 1,048 June 20 for a total of 3,626,142. Residents' deaths rose to 58,142, which is third in the nation behind California (70,416) and Texas (1,870), including a four-day increase of 631 and 842 weekly after a previous seven-day 1,681. And hospitalizations for coronavirus dropped to 2,915 (52.25% capacity), which is fifth in the nation, and compared with a record 17,295 (23.35) on Aug. 19.

Florida has vaccinated 13,810,423 adults with at least one dose, which is 80.1%. The figure of 11,972,701 for full vaccination is 69.4% with Pfizer and Modern requiring two doses and Johnson & Johnson one.

The state's rates are slightly ahead of the nation percentage of 79.0% for one dose and 66.0% for two.

Among residents eligible for a vaccine, 12 and older, the one-shot vaccination it is 78.3% at 14,637,395 and two shots 67.7% at 12,649,238. In the U.S., the one-dose rate is 77.1% and 67.7% for fully vaccinated.

Among all residents, Florida's one-dose rate is 68.2% with 58.9% fully vaccinated.

In all, 27,818,909 doses have been administered.

Also, a total of 10,681,175 Americans have received boosters shots.

President Joe Biden had set a July 4 goal to have 70% of adults getting at least one vaccine. The nation and Florida didn't reach that goal until one month later.

Thirty-four states have achieving the 70% standard.

The 1`8 states passing the 80% milestone include all 12 in the Northeast, plus Florida, Hawaii, New Mexico, California, Illinois, Washington.

Four have passed 90% with Hawaii at 91.8%, Massachusetts 91.0%. Connecticut 90.3% and Vermont 90.0%. Also Guam and Puerto Rico are each at 90.3%.

