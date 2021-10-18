Florida State Sen. Annette Taddeo announces run for governor

The race for the Democratic nominee for Florida governor is growing.

Florida State Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, announced her candidacy during a Monday morning news conference in Tallahassee.

Taddeo currently represents portions of Miami-Dade County. She has been in the Florida Senate since 2016.

State Sen. Annette Taddeo announces run for governor

"I believe we can inspire Floridians to raise their sights and elect a Governor to represent all Floridians," Taddeo said in a video released Monday. "I am a life-long Democrat and I am running for Governor because Florida, I believe in us. With our fighting spirit, there is no limit to how high or how far we can fly."

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who was governor from 2007 to 2011, and Florida Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried are also running in the 2022 primary.

The winner will face Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said he was running for re-election earlier this month.

Taddeo was Crist's running mate when he ran for governor in 2014, but they lost to Gov. Rick Scott and Lt. Governor Carlos Lopez-Cantera in the general election.

