Have you seen Ashton Nichola and Sophie Bailey?

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking the public's help in locating two missing teens.

Officials said Ashton Nichola,17, was last seen on Oct. 16 and may be in the Pompano Beach area. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Sophie Bailey, 15, was last seen on Oct. 18 in Wellington. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400.

Scripps Only Content 2021