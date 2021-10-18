Advertisement

Joshua Deli serves more than food, helps end 'cycle of homelessness'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For weeks WPTV has reported on The Lord’s Place assisting more homeless families in need of housing and more families on the brink. In response, The Lord’s Place is going through its own transition — like opening the new Joshua Deli in Lake Park. It’s the first-ever retail foodservice operation offering dine-in, delivery and take-out for the public. But the new deli is more than just serving sandwiches.

Chandra Martin is under pressure.

”It’s an opportunity,” Martin said. “It’s love, it’s support and it’s here for you to grab it.”

And it’s good pressure as a line of hundreds wait opening day of the new Joshua Deli. But off the clock, Martin has three other people to feed.

Preparing food.PNG
Preparing food.PNG

”It’s real,” Martin said.

Martin lost her job two months ago due to COVID and she came to The Lord’s Place looking for support amid the transition.

”Our students come from a broad spectrum,” said Chef Robert Coleman, with The Lord’s Place culinary program. “We have folks that are coming out of incarceration. We have folks that are coming out of homelessness. We have folks that are a threat of becoming homeless. And so by offering them this opportunity for job training we’re giving them the tools they need to bring themselves out of those situations.”

Chef Coleman is referring to the culinary work experience program that provides certificates and skills to climb the ranks in a commercial kitchen.

Preparing food.PNG
Preparing food.PNG

”I want to open up my own soul food catering business,” Martin said.

”One of the things that’s the hardest thing to teach in the food industry is sense of urgency,” Chef Coleman added.

Chief operating officer (COO) Kerry Diaz said the timing of the opening further supports the mission. And every dollar supports breaking the cycle of homelessness.

”The money goes to support The Lord’s Place mission and if you just look at what we’re doing here — it built what we’re in right now,” Diaz said. “It helps pay for the chefs that train the apprentices. So the money you spend here goes right back into continuing the good work that our whole organization does.”

While also supporting local industry.

”That’s going to be huge for the employers here in the community,” Chef Coleman said.

And it keeps more families like the Martin’s housed and together.

”This was her dream to work in a business and she accomplished it,” said Eutaria Carter, Chandra Martin’s daughter.

Volunteers play a key role in the success of the deli, Cafe Joshua and Joshua Thrift Stores. To learn more, visit here.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

76 Golf World plans to close after 32 years of fun
Mother trapped in Mexico returns home
Deadly crash causes I-95 traffic delays in Indian River Co.
Shrimp lovers rejoice! Ultimate Endless Shrimp is now available ALL WEEK at Red Lobster® for a...
Red Lobster® Announces Ultimate Endless Shrimp Now Available All Day, Every Day for a Limited Time
State Sen. Annette Taddeo announces run for governor

Latest News

Florida has vaccinated 80.1% of adults with at least one vaccine dose
Colin Powell had underlying health issues
Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton, center, talks to his team during the first half of...
No. 20 FSU back in preseason poll for second straight year
Students find unknown substance on Okeechobee County school bus