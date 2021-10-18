Advertisement

No. 20 FSU back in preseason poll for second straight year

Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton, center, talks to his team during the first half of...
Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton, center, talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball Championship game against Georgia Teach at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida State will begin the 20th season of the Leonard Hamilton era ranked No. 20 in the country.

The Seminoles once again begin the season ranked among the top 25 in the Associated Press poll released Monday.

This is the second consecutive season that Florida State has made an appearance in the preseason rankings and the fourth time under Hamilton (2012 and 2018 were the others).

The Seminoles are the only ranked team in the state.

Colorado forward Evan Battey (21) is swarmed by Florida State guard Anthony Polite (2) and...
Colorado forward Evan Battey (21) is swarmed by Florida State guard Anthony Polite (2) and teammate Malik Osborne (10) during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA tournament Monday, March 22, 2021, at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

Florida State is ranked behind two other Atlantic Coast Conference teams -- ninth-ranked Duke and No. 19 North Carolina. The Seminoles finished 18-7 and 11-4 in ACC play during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, advancing to its third straight Sweet 16 (the 2020 tournament was canceled).

The Seminoles open their season Nov. 10 against Pennsylvania.

Click here for the complete AP top 25.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

76 Golf World plans to close after 32 years of fun
Mother trapped in Mexico returns home
Deadly crash causes I-95 traffic delays in Indian River Co.
Shrimp lovers rejoice! Ultimate Endless Shrimp is now available ALL WEEK at Red Lobster® for a...
Red Lobster® Announces Ultimate Endless Shrimp Now Available All Day, Every Day for a Limited Time
State Sen. Annette Taddeo announces run for governor

Latest News

Florida has vaccinated 80.1% of adults with at least one vaccine dose
Colin Powell had underlying health issues
Students find unknown substance on Okeechobee County school bus
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 03: Former Secretary of State Colin Powell arrives at the US...
Palm Beach County veterans remember Gen. Colin Powell