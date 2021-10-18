No Florida teams ranked in AP poll for first time since 2011

Florida fell out of the Associated Press top 25 rankings Sunday for the first time this season after the Gators were upset by LSU.

LSU's 49-42 victory Saturday gave the Tigers their third straight win against the Gators, all under LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, who won't return in 2022, athletic director Scott Woodward announced Sunday.

That leaves the state of Florida with no ranked teams, a rare occurrence in recent poll history.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks up at the scoreboard during a game against LSU, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La.

The last time it happened was in 2011, when six times the Sunshine State didn't have a single ranked team.

Last weekend was particularly forgettable for Florida teams. Not only did the Gators lose, but Miami came up on the short end of a comeback attempt at North Carolina -- a game that before the season was predicted to be a key matchup in the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division -- and Central Florida was blown out by No. 2 Cincinnati.

Miami head coach Manny Diaz leaves the field after the Hurricanes lost to North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Hurricanes are winless in ACC play and off to their worst start since 1997.

South Florida is still in search of its first Football Bowl Subdivision victory after losing for the fifth time in six games. The lone win for the Bulls this season was a 38-17 victory over Football Championship Subdivision team Florida A&M.

Florida State, which has won two in a row after a 0-4 start, Florida Atlantic and Florida International had the weekend off.

