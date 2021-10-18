Advertisement

Paramedic reels in massive hammerhead shark

By Dave Faherty
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WSOC) – Blake Cochran loves being a paramedic in Caldwell County, but his passion is fishing along the North Carolina coast.

Now, he has a fisherman’s tale he will likely tell for the rest of his life – the time he reeled in a 13-foot hammerhead shark from North Topsail Beach.

“I knew it was something big,” Cochran said. “The biggest shark I’ve caught up to this point was like four feet, and this one when it pulled in – it was insane.”

Cochran said he and some friends fish once a month along the state’s coast, where they try to catch sharks or red drums. They take a kayak about 400 yards offshore.

“It’s almost like catfishing from the beach,” Cochran said. “It’s kind of like what it is. You sit and wait and you take your bait out. And all of a sudden, that reel started screaming. It was like being hooked to a car.”

Cochran said he knew it was a hammerhead when he saw the dorsal fin.

He posed for a quick photo and then the group worked quickly to get the big fish back into the water.

Blake Cochran loves being a paramedic in Caldwell County, but his passion is fishing along the...
Blake Cochran loves being a paramedic in Caldwell County, but his passion is fishing along the North Carolina coast.

“He was pretty heavy,” Cochran explained. “It takes two to three people. You wade out to your neck and revive them and then let them go.”

Cochran isn’t worried about getting in the ocean, despite folks voicing concerns after his last catch.

“There are sharks in the water,” Cochran said. “It’s the ocean. It’s their home. They’re not going to bother you unless you bother them.”

Copyright 2021 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother trapped in Mexico returns home
76 Golf World plans to close after 32 years of fun
Deadly crash causes I-95 traffic delays in Indian River Co.
Port St. Lucie coming under pressure, facing blame by Amore Pools, Inc. customers
Police search for gunman in hotel parking lot shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications, his family says
FILE - This is the grille of a 2018 Ram truck on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, in a...
US opens probe into Ram diesel trucks; engines could stall
In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister...
Russia suspends its mission to NATO, foreign minister says
Blake Cochran loves being a paramedic in Caldwell County, but his passion is fishing along the...
Paramedic reels in massive hammerhead shark