PBSO: One teen located; another still missing

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that one of the two teens they were searching for has been located.

PBSO said Sophie Bailey, the 15-year-old last seen in Wellington on Oct. 18, has been found.

Deputies are still looking for Ashton Nichola,17, who was last seen on Oct. 16. Ashton may be in the Pompano Beach area, officials said. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Ashton Nichola is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400.

