PBSO: One teen located; another still missing

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that one of the two teens they were searching for has been located.

Sophie Bailey has been located, PBSO says

PBSO said Sophie Bailey, the 15-year-old last seen in Wellington on Oct. 18, has been found.

Deputies are still looking for Ashton Nichola,17, who was last seen on Oct. 16. Ashton may be in the Pompano Beach area, officials said. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

PBSO still searching for Ashton Nichola

Anyone with information about Ashton Nichola is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400.

