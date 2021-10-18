Sheriff announces arrests in Preserves of Oslo shooting

Two Indian River County elementary school physical education teachers have been arrested after they made their way inside the wrong apartment and one of them got into a stranger's bed, resulting in an altercation and shooting, Sheriff Eric Flowers said Monday.

The shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. Oct. 10 at the Preserves of Oslo.

Darius Cohen and Akkua Hallback, both 26, were arrested last week. Cohen was a PE teacher at Indian River Academy, while Hallback taught PE at Sebastian Elementary School. They have since been fired.

Deputies said the two suspects fled after the early morning shooting.

The victim survived.

