Students find unknown substance on Okeechobee County school bus

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Students on a school bus bound for Everglades Elementary in Okeechobee County found a small container with an unknown substance this morning.

A student opened the container and several other students smelled the contents, making some feel ill.

Those students were picked up by their parents after being medically cleared.

The substance was tested and showed a high concentration of ammonia.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office asks parents to speak with their children about touching and especially smelling any unknown substances, and to report found items to nearby adults.

