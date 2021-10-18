Advertisement

West Palm Beach to offer free rides on electric shuttle

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
West Palm Beach is making it easier for residents and visitors to get around downtown.

The city is relaunching its shuttle service and will be offering free rides for the next few months.

The new pilot program hopes to help cut down on traffic and see if there is a need to expand the shuttle service.

During the height of the pandemic, there was only one shuttle operating and the cost was $3 a ride.

Six shuttles will be in rotation starting Monday with all of them offering free rides for those looking to travel throughout the downtown district.

Raphael Clemente explains the launch of the new shuttle program in West Palm Beach.
"We're going to look for data to see if this is something we'd like to continue in one way or another. Whether that's to continue to fully fund it or partially underwrite it, we'll make that decision once we have more information on this initial project," Raphael Clemente, executive director of the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority.

The electric shuttles can hold up six people at a time.

To hail a ride, all you have to do is download the app, and it works just like popular ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft. The only difference is that these rides are free.

