Delray Beach leaders to discuss new regulations for animal services

City leaders in Delray Beach are discussing new regulations for animal services, this includes veterinary clinics, pet hotels, and doggy daycares.

Beach Dog is one of the local businesses hoping the city can help clear up confusion for animal services in Delray Beach.

“Lots of confusion there, lots of gray areas,” said owner Jennifer Roselli.

Roselli said for over a year she has been trying to get approved to be a daycare within the city—but was told no. She said what’s confusing is two daycares down the street got approval outside the city.

“They are allowed to have daycare and boarding without the license from the city,” said Roselli.

This is one thing the city is looking to clear up with changes to an ordinance.

The current regulations don't define the difference between a groomer, daycare, or even boarding service.

The changes being proposed could help Roselli get licensed—but her outdoor space could be in jeopardy.

“It will be detrimental to my business,” she said.

The city is asking for places to apply for outdoor spaces like this and they must be 300 feet from homes, a problem for Beach Dog.

“We do backup to two other homes, do you hear barking? It is prime time, it is busy right now,” said Roselli.

People who use Beach Dog said they would struggle without it.

“We desperately need beach dog to be here,” said Veterinary Mickey Axelband.

Axelband said there is a demand for more doggy daycares

“Especially after COVID-19, now people are returning to work,” he said.

He said defining different animal services is a good idea—but the city could be placing too many restrictions that could prevent future businesses from opening.

“I think it will make somebody look again at an easier place to open up,” said Axelband.

Roselli said she hopes adjustments will be made to help her keep taking care of animals here.

“They need a safe place,” she said.

The city commission will discuss these changes to the ordinance and can take a final vote to make them permanent during Tuesday’s meeting.

Scripps Only Content 2021