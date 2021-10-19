Advertisement

Florida’s first lady: ‘I’m sure as hell not giving up’ fight against cancer

FILE - This Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 file photo shows Florida first lady Casey DeSantis in...
FILE - This Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 file photo shows Florida first lady Casey DeSantis in Miami. On Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, her husband Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that she has breast cancer. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)(AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis made her first public appearance Saturday since her breast cancer diagnosis, telling a crowd of Republicans that she’s “sure as hell not giving up.”

DeSantis made a surprise appearance during a Republican fundraiser in Hernando County.

Her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis, introduced her, saying she's "doing so well that she wanted to come here tonight and say hello to you."

She was greeted to a standing ovation.

"I hear when you get a standing ovation before you even walk in the door, you should probably just leave," the first lady joked.

She then thanked everyone for all the support she's received.

"I don't want to start tearing up because I didn't put on waterproof mascara," she said.

Casey DeSantis then turned to politics.

"I think there's a lot that we can be upset about, that we can be sad about -- the direction of our country, the future of our nation, our families, our communities, our safety, our children, their education, their futures, our health and our well-being," she said. "But I'll tell you, one thing is for sure. I'm sure as hell not giving up."

She vowed to "never, ever, ever give up the fight, ever."

The governor's office announced Casey DeSantis' cancer diagnosis on Oct. 4. The governor said last week that his wife is "tough" and has "basically resigned that, you know, better she has to go through it than others who may not be able to handle it as well. That's why I love her. She's an exceptional person."

Casey DeSantis ended her brief speech by quoting her husband.

"To steal some lines from the strongest, most courageous person I have ever met in my life, who is my husband, to steal some lines from him: I have only begun to fight," she said.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Shrimp lovers rejoice! Ultimate Endless Shrimp is now available ALL WEEK at Red Lobster® for a...
Red Lobster® Announces Ultimate Endless Shrimp Now Available All Day, Every Day for a Limited Time
State Sen. Annette Taddeo announces run for governor
76 Golf World plans to close after 32 years of fun
Boca Raton Municipal Golf Course closes
Deadly crash causes I-95 traffic delays in Indian River Co.

Latest News

Palm Beach Co. may use eminent domain to expand Royal Palm Beach Blvd.
Report: FDA to allow 'mix and match' COVID-19 booster shots
Boca Raton receives funds to help struggling residents
LIVE: Palm Beach County health director to give COVID-19 update