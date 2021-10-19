Advertisement

Fort Lauderdale police investigating school shooting threats

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Fort Lauderdale police said they're investigating several school shooting threats that were posted on social media over the last few days.

Police said the threats were made against Dillard High School, Stranahan High School, and William Dandy Middle School, and were posted on social media between Oct. 15 and 17.

Detectives in the Fort Lauderdale Police Department's Threat Response Unit are actively investigating each threat.

Police said it has already been determined that most of these recent threats are not credible.

"Threats of a school shooting are not a joke," the police department wrote in a news release. "Parents with school-aged children are encouraged to talk to their children about the severity of such consequences. Any person found responsible for threatening posts can be arrested and charged with a second degree felony."

If you have information regarding a threat, written or verbal, contact law enforcement immediately.

