Home improvement contractor arrested in West Palm Beach

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Adrian Gonzalez, the owner of Del Mar Flooring, and charged him with larceny.

Gonzalez is accused of taking a $7330 deposit from a homeowner in Greenacres and refusing to refund her money when he didn’t renovate her bathroom as promised.

Deputies say Gonzalez also started the job without getting a building permit.

Consumer attorney Paul Herman said the customer might have avoided trouble by checking the Better Business Bureau. That’s where another customer claimed in June that he paid almost $12,000 to Del Mar Flooring and got nothing in return.

“Check with the BBB,” said Herman, who noted Del Mar Flooring had one complaint. “If there’s no rating or no information on a company, that’s a red flag. If there is complaint filed against a company, it's on record. And you have to respond and reply to that complaint. If it's out there, it’s a red flag on their name.”

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told Contact 5, two other customers of Del Mar Flooring have made similar complaints and deputies want anyone else who claims to be a victim to contact them.

